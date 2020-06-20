2421 Portola Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning carpet

Slightly larger than a 3rd of the the total building with an entrance on the Portola Side and windows facing beautiful agricultural land. Brand New Carpet and Flooring throughout.



Price does not include CAMs

Price does not include allotted portion of building utilities

Space is flexible

Rented as is.

Located inside of the beautiful Seaward Business Park off of Market St. in Ventura in the heart of Ventura's Prime Business District. A Professional, garden like office setting with plenty of parking in your own lot. Executive offices with floor to ceiling windows. Gorgeous shared deck/patio for outdoor meetings, breaks, or lunch. Near Major Shopping Centers, The New Kaiser Permanente location and both the 101 and 126 Freeways. We welcome working with realtors and brokers.