Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2421 Portola Road

2421 Portola Road · (805) 402-9101
Location

2421 Portola Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Arundell

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Slightly larger than a 3rd of the the total building with an entrance on the Portola Side and windows facing beautiful agricultural land. Brand New Carpet and Flooring throughout.

Price does not include CAMs
Price does not include allotted portion of building utilities
Space is flexible
Rented as is.
Located inside of the beautiful Seaward Business Park off of Market St. in Ventura in the heart of Ventura's Prime Business District. A Professional, garden like office setting with plenty of parking in your own lot. Executive offices with floor to ceiling windows. Gorgeous shared deck/patio for outdoor meetings, breaks, or lunch. Near Major Shopping Centers, The New Kaiser Permanente location and both the 101 and 126 Freeways. We welcome working with realtors and brokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Portola Road have any available units?
2421 Portola Road has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2421 Portola Road have?
Some of 2421 Portola Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Portola Road currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Portola Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Portola Road pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Portola Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 2421 Portola Road offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Portola Road does offer parking.
Does 2421 Portola Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Portola Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Portola Road have a pool?
No, 2421 Portola Road does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Portola Road have accessible units?
No, 2421 Portola Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Portola Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Portola Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Portola Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Portola Road has units with air conditioning.
