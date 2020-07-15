Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM

13 Apartments For Rent Near UCSB

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
50 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
326 La Salle Road
326 La Salle Road, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1707 sqft
326 La Salle Road Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous! COMPLETELY remodeled Pacific Palms Town-Home... - Located among beautiful palm trees and lush plantings, this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Massive 15+ Person House Available - Come experience the enjoyment of a private, contemporary oceanside home, ideally-situated on the 65 block of Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6533 El Nido
6533 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex For Lease - Come enjoy oceanside living with easy access to campus and an ideal location in IV.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6631 Del Playa
6631 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
2718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6631 Del Playa Available 07/17/20 Massive Ocean Front House Available - Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this custom built, home which boasts breathtaking ocean views.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7063 Marymount
7063 Marymount Way, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6649 Del Playa
6649 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
- 6649 Del Playa is beautiful Oceanside home unit well located on DP with a large ocean front patio. The home is 6 bed/3.5 bath and has new appliances, new laundry, and free parking. Suitable for 12 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4602740)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6633 Del Playa
6633 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 15 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5179882)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
$13,800
2166 sqft
** House is leased, looking for 3 females to fill a triple room for $820 each** - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms

