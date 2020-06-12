/
golden hills
13 Apartments for rent in Golden Hills, CA📍
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful house in 2 1/2 acres fruits orchard. Security gated fence remote camera. paved drive in to the house. Plenty of parking cars and trailer. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
19900 Sycamore Dr
19900 Sycamore Drive, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1980 sqft
19900 Sycamore Dr Available 07/01/20 SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS! AVAILABLE NOW! - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oak Knolls overlooking Tehachapi. Breath taking views! Two fireplaces to enjoy during the cold winter nights.
21561 San Gabriel Drive
21561 San Gabriel Drive, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Available Now! - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in East Golden Hills. Air Conditioning, Fireplace, Split wing floor plan. Fenced front and back yards. Covered patio in the back yard. 2-Car garage.
21321 Golden Hills Boulevard - D
21321 Golden Hills Boulevard, Golden Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 + Den with one car garage. This apartment has a nice open floor plan with plenty of natural light. This apartment was recently remodeled with all new fixtures and flooring throughout. This unit comes with a washer and dryer and refrigerator.
22317 Milky Way
22317 Milky Way, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1710 sqft
Move in Ready: Large 3 Bedroom in Golden Hills - Large home in Golden Hills East. 1710 square foot, 2 story with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), and 3 bathrooms.
22908 Clover Spring Place
22908 Clover Spring Place, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
22908 Clover Spring Place Available 05/19/20 Great Family Home in Golden Hills West! - Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Golden Hills West! 1443 Square feet on a cul de sac. Fireplace, fenced yard, laundry room, two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Hills
21281 McIntosh Street
21281 Mcintosh Street, Kern County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2987 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home with park like settings and rare horse property close to the City. Multi family lot with large fenced horse pasture. 1 bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, and 1 bath.
414 W Tehachapi Boulevard
414 West Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$3,550
2828 sqft
Recently constructed office or retail space on main street in the heart of Tehachapi! 2828 sq ft. Foyer/Reception Area, 3 private offices, conference room and private bathroom.
606 Linden Ct
606 Linden Court, Tehachapi, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 135213 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135213 Property Id 135213 (RLNE5642292)
Results within 5 miles of Golden Hills
19193 Arosa
19193 Arosa Road, Kern County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4194 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom with Views of Brite Lake - Wow!!! Built in 2012, on 5 usable acres, this custom home has everything that you would expect in a top of the line home.
Results within 10 miles of Golden Hills
18241 Saint Andrews Dr # 304
18241 Saint Andrew's Drive, Stallion Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1064 sqft
18241 Saint Andrews Dr # 304 Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon: Stallion Springs 2 story Condo - 2-story Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,064 sq. ft. Recently renovated floors throughout, fireplace in living room, and storage throughout.
24441 Oak Tree Court
24441 Oak Tree Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1280 sqft
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property.
28681 Delaware Drive
28681 Delaware Drive, Stallion Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Stallion Springs Beauty - AVAIL MARCH 13th - Very large 4+3 with additional office. Large open floor plan with great kitchen with eat in area. Large bedrooms compliment this home with plenty of storage space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Golden Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
Some of the colleges located in the Golden Hills area include California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, The Master's University and Seminary, Antelope Valley College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Golden Hills from include Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Lancaster, Palmdale, and Stevenson Ranch.