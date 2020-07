Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed parking on-site laundry carport

Ventura Terrace is a serene community offering a peaceful retreat to come home to. Our community features large open green spaces, shade trees, walkways, playgrounds and more. Apartment homes are spacious with one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from.Ventura Terrace is just minutes from the 101 & 126 freeways and is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, healthcare facilities, banks, transit lines and Ventura College. Quiet surroundings, great climate, proximity to schools & businesses along with spacious apartments make Ventura Terrace a desirable place to live.