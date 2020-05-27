All apartments in Upland
1551 N Poconos Cir

1551 Poconos Circle · (562) 281-5859
Location

1551 Poconos Circle, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1551 N Poconos Cir · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bed 3 Bath Remodeled House For Rent in Gated and Private Upland Community - Gated private community. New paint, new tile, new carpet. Central Air. Formal living room and separate family room with a fireplace. Large master bedroom with an outdoor balcony. Master bedroom bathroom has a large tub, separated toilet area, and walk in closet. Upstairs separated laundry room. Great layout.

Go to the website, rentfrompeter.com for the video walk through and how to see this home. Call me if you have questions. 562-556-9012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have any available units?
1551 N Poconos Cir has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1551 N Poconos Cir have?
Some of 1551 N Poconos Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 N Poconos Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1551 N Poconos Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 N Poconos Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir offer parking?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have a pool?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have accessible units?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 N Poconos Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 N Poconos Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1551 N Poconos Cir has units with air conditioning.
