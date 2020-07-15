All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

Harvard Villa Apartments

1648 W. Del Amo Blvd · (424) 398-7608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvard Villa Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
smoke-free community
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and it's just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall.

All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops.

Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dog allowed up to 35 pound.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvard Villa Apartments have any available units?
Harvard Villa Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Harvard Villa Apartments have?
Some of Harvard Villa Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvard Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harvard Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvard Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvard Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harvard Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harvard Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Harvard Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harvard Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvard Villa Apartments have a pool?
No, Harvard Villa Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Harvard Villa Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harvard Villa Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harvard Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Harvard Villa Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
