Harvard Villa Apartments

Amenities
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and it's just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall.
All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops.
Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE!