Harvard Villa Apartments

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 smoke-free community

Security Deposit amount pending screening results.



This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and it's just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall.



All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops.



Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE!