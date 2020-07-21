981 Calle Miramar

Amenities

Charming 2BR House in Hollywood Riviera! - Property Id: 136323



Charming, bright 2 bedroom house in the heart of the Hollywood Riviera with City View! Front door leads into open kitchen and living area. Kitchen boasts a skylight, granite counters, recessed lighting and tile floors. Original hardwood floors throughout with coved ceilings, pictures windows, updated bathroom and gas fireplace for cozy evenings. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tons of storage in attic and detached 2-garage w/workbench built in. Park in garage and charge your electric car or in private driveway inside or outside the front gate. Beautiful backyard with a side patio, large basketball net and lower grassy area overlooking Riviera Elementary. Washer, dryer staying with unit. Newer roof on house and garage, new water heater and electrical recently updated. Small pets ok. Available NOW.

