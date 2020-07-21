All apartments in Torrance
981 Calle Miramar
981 Calle Miramar

981 Calle Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

981 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2BR House in Hollywood Riviera! - Property Id: 136323

Charming, bright 2 bedroom house in the heart of the Hollywood Riviera with City View! Front door leads into open kitchen and living area. Kitchen boasts a skylight, granite counters, recessed lighting and tile floors. Original hardwood floors throughout with coved ceilings, pictures windows, updated bathroom and gas fireplace for cozy evenings. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tons of storage in attic and detached 2-garage w/workbench built in. Park in garage and charge your electric car or in private driveway inside or outside the front gate. Beautiful backyard with a side patio, large basketball net and lower grassy area overlooking Riviera Elementary. Washer, dryer staying with unit. Newer roof on house and garage, new water heater and electrical recently updated. Small pets ok. Available NOW.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Calle Miramar have any available units?
981 Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 981 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 981 Calle Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
981 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Calle Miramar is pet friendly.
Does 981 Calle Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 981 Calle Miramar offers parking.
Does 981 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 981 Calle Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 981 Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 981 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 981 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 981 Calle Miramar has units with dishwashers.
