921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -25.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1 unit is clean, bright freshly painted with new carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage, BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. This is a non-smoking community.

Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1- and 2-bedroom units are clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage, BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. This is a non-smoking community.