911 Arlington
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

911 Arlington

911 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and bright home comes with large fenced backyard on corner lot. Lovely spacious floor plan. Newer plumbing and electrical upgrades. Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer windows and doors. Newer exterior and interior paint and flooring. Nice landscaping and lots of privacy. Close to shops, dining, major transportation, award winning schools, recreation, etc. Will consider pets with some size restrictions and additional deposit. It's a duplex so backyard is shared with 1 bdr neighbor. Detached one car garage is included. Property is a duplex with shared backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Arlington have any available units?
911 Arlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Arlington have?
Some of 911 Arlington's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
911 Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Arlington is pet friendly.
Does 911 Arlington offer parking?
Yes, 911 Arlington offers parking.
Does 911 Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Arlington have a pool?
No, 911 Arlington does not have a pool.
Does 911 Arlington have accessible units?
No, 911 Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Arlington have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Arlington does not have units with dishwashers.
