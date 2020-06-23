911 Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and bright home comes with large fenced backyard on corner lot. Lovely spacious floor plan. Newer plumbing and electrical upgrades. Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer windows and doors. Newer exterior and interior paint and flooring. Nice landscaping and lots of privacy. Close to shops, dining, major transportation, award winning schools, recreation, etc. Will consider pets with some size restrictions and additional deposit. It's a duplex so backyard is shared with 1 bdr neighbor. Detached one car garage is included. Property is a duplex with shared backyard.