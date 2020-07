Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Rear unit, above garage, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in Old Torrance. This home features a nice kitchen, split bedroom layout, beautiful high wood ceilings and access to garage located below unit. Garage has private entrance and entrance with storage area. Convenient to all freeway 405, 91 and 110. Located near shoppings, parks and bus routes. On-site washer and dryer.