Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:49 AM

6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02

6100 Pacific Coast Highway · (562) 896-7555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 02 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265

Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108
Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex. Unit features newer updated kitchen counters, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans in living and bedroom. Building amenities include: laundry room, swimming pool with lounge chairs, and a full size gas grill! This is a very desirable location - walking distance to the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are around the corner. Also, the property is located next to the El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and both tennis and basketball courts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278265
Property Id 278265

(RLNE5860971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have any available units?
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have?
Some of 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 currently offering any rent specials?
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 is pet friendly.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 offer parking?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 does not offer parking.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have a pool?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 has a pool.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have accessible units?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02 has units with dishwashers.
