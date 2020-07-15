6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265
Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108
Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex. Unit features newer updated kitchen counters, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans in living and bedroom. Building amenities include: laundry room, swimming pool with lounge chairs, and a full size gas grill! This is a very desirable location - walking distance to the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are around the corner. Also, the property is located next to the El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and both tennis and basketball courts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278265
