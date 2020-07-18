All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23

6100 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Free month of rent for unit 23 with 13 month lease.

Extra large 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit with all new details now available! Huge living room + dining area with bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit. Both walk-in and floor-to-ceiling closets.Tiled kitchen w/granite counters includes dishwasher and stove. Bask in the sun with a great view from your private balcony area, or take a dip in the pool to cool off!

Building amenities include: laundry room, swimming pool with lounge chairs, and a full size gas grill!

This is a very desirable location - walking distance to the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are around the corner.

Also, the property is located next to the El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and both tennis and basketball courts..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have any available units?
6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have?
Some of 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 pet-friendly?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 offers parking.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have a pool?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 has a pool.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have accessible units?
No, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23 has units with dishwashers.
