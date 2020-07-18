6100 S. Pacific Coast Highway - 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Free month of rent for unit 23 with 13 month lease.



Extra large 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit with all new details now available! Huge living room + dining area with bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit. Both walk-in and floor-to-ceiling closets.Tiled kitchen w/granite counters includes dishwasher and stove. Bask in the sun with a great view from your private balcony area, or take a dip in the pool to cool off!



Building amenities include: laundry room, swimming pool with lounge chairs, and a full size gas grill!



This is a very desirable location - walking distance to the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are around the corner.



Also, the property is located next to the El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and both tennis and basketball courts..