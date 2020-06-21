All apartments in Torrance
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05

6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy · (310) 463-7936
Location

6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Also include Washer & Dryer. There is one car garage parking spot. The interiors include Shaker white cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, grey quartz counters, tile floors in the bathrooms, stylish wood laminated floors throughout, recessed lighting, smooth ceiling throughout.
This apartments is pet friendly apartment (only dogs or cats). The buildings is located within walking distance to the restaurant of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. also has direct access to El Retiro Park with tennis court, jungle gym, basketball court and library. The building exterior received a fresh and modern makeover with built in BBQ and picnic table for tenant to enjoy !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have any available units?
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 has a unit available for $3,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have?
Some of 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 currently offering any rent specials?
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 is pet friendly.
Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 offer parking?
Yes, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 does offer parking.
Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have a pool?
No, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 does not have a pool.
Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have accessible units?
No, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 does not have accessible units.
Does 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05 has units with dishwashers.
