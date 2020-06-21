6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher. Also include Washer & Dryer. There is one car garage parking spot. The interiors include Shaker white cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, grey quartz counters, tile floors in the bathrooms, stylish wood laminated floors throughout, recessed lighting, smooth ceiling throughout.

This apartments is pet friendly apartment (only dogs or cats). The buildings is located within walking distance to the restaurant of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. also has direct access to El Retiro Park with tennis court, jungle gym, basketball court and library. The building exterior received a fresh and modern makeover with built in BBQ and picnic table for tenant to enjoy !