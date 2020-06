Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in West High area. Step down family living room, large family room, updated kitchen, laundry room, and dining room make this a perfect place to call home. Plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the quiet back yard and loving street. Short distance to award winning West Torrance schools, beautiful beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 with any questions or to see it.