5602 Palos Verdes Boulevard

Beautiful, Four Bedroom Coastal Ranch Style Home! Not more then a couple miles from Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach, this spacious home is move in ready with upgrades that are highly desirable and convenient. This 1,260 square foot house sits on a 6,740 square foot lot and features new carpet in all bedrooms, and the kitchen, dining & living areas have new hardwood flooring. Ceiling fans have been installed in the bedrooms & living spaces for those hot summer days and the entire house has been freshly painted. Inside the home you have an easy to access attic space and on the east side of the property on the perimeter of the house, an enclosed storage space was built to fit TWO cars providing an ample amount of indoor & outdoor storage. For your convenience this home also comes equipped with all appliances, to include a washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, range & dishwasher. You can enjoy beautiful views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula from your patio in your own private backyard space.This property was built in 1952, nearby schools include Tulita Elementary School, Alta Vista Elementary School and St Lawrence Martyr Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Ralphs and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Peet's Coffee and Tea, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Texas Loosey's Chilli, Yum Thai Bistro and Subway.



Don't pass this gem up!! For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please text Gabby or Christina at (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.



**FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE WE HAVE LISTED SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION REGARDING THE QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS HOME, PLEASE SEE NOTES BELOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE A MATCH FOR THIS PROPERTY BEFORE VIEWING & APPLYING.



*NO PETS

*SECTION 8 / THIRD PARTY ASSISTANCE VOUCHERS / NOT ELIGABLE



****RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY IS A REQUIREMNET UPON SIGNING ALL LEASES

