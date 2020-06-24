All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5562 W 190th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5562 W 190th Street
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

5562 W 190th Street

5562 W 190th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
West Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5562 W 190th St, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome has it all! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and wine rack. Luxurious bathrooms with marble and travertine. Very light and bright living room with high ceilings, marble fireplace and a large balcony. New hardwood floors throughout, custom molding, double paned windows and an attached THREE car garage. Prewired for security, surround sound, satellite, cat V & an intercom. Located just over a mile from the beach, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 W 190th Street have any available units?
5562 W 190th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5562 W 190th Street have?
Some of 5562 W 190th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5562 W 190th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5562 W 190th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 W 190th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5562 W 190th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5562 W 190th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5562 W 190th Street offers parking.
Does 5562 W 190th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5562 W 190th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 W 190th Street have a pool?
No, 5562 W 190th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5562 W 190th Street have accessible units?
No, 5562 W 190th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 W 190th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5562 W 190th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles