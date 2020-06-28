5539 Emerald Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A true gem, this West High hilltop home has East facing mountain views, a courtyard plan that has lots of morning sun facing Southeast. Large living room with views of courtyard and out front & a window seat and brick woodburning fireplace to add that touch of charm sure to make you feel right at home. Large kitchen/dining combo with corner breakfast nook, tiled counters, built-in stove & range all recently updated providing direct access to garage. Master bedroom has courtyard views and mountain views looking Eastward. Master has its own 3/4 bath and full wall of closets. Three additional bedrooms have large closets. Courtyard plan has appx. 375' open space that can easily enough be enclosed to add a large family room to this property...or enjoy the patio as it is. Really "woodsy" feeling backyard with nice stonework, large shade trees and big side yard (West side). All windows and sliding doors are dual paned/vinyl clad upgrades. Verify copper plumbing. Newer F/A heating unit. Fantastic neighbors, 5 blocks from West High School and minutes to RB beaches, bike path and Pier.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.