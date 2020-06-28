All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

5539 Emerald Street

5539 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

5539 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A true gem, this West High hilltop home has East facing mountain views, a courtyard plan that has lots of morning sun facing Southeast. Large living room with views of courtyard and out front & a window seat and brick woodburning fireplace to add that touch of charm sure to make you feel right at home. Large kitchen/dining combo with corner breakfast nook, tiled counters, built-in stove & range all recently updated providing direct access to garage. Master bedroom has courtyard views and mountain views looking Eastward. Master has its own 3/4 bath and full wall of closets. Three additional bedrooms have large closets. Courtyard plan has appx. 375' open space that can easily enough be enclosed to add a large family room to this property...or enjoy the patio as it is. Really "woodsy" feeling backyard with nice stonework, large shade trees and big side yard (West side). All windows and sliding doors are dual paned/vinyl clad upgrades. Verify copper plumbing. Newer F/A heating unit. Fantastic neighbors, 5 blocks from West High School and minutes to RB beaches, bike path and Pier.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Emerald Street have any available units?
5539 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5539 Emerald Street have?
Some of 5539 Emerald Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5539 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5539 Emerald Street is pet friendly.
Does 5539 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 5539 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 5539 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 5539 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 5539 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5539 Emerald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
