5326 Norton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage hot tub

Located just 1 mile from the Pacific Ocean, this W Torrance home was completely renovated last year into a Mediterranean-Style, 4BD/4BA Luxury Living Space! The hardwood flrs, recessed lighting and high ceilings keep this newly remodeled home filled with a welcoming ambiance. The kitchen would be loved by anyone with its stainless steel appliances, eat-in island and Quartz countertops & designer backsplash. Other features are double ovens and large storage pantry—all things to make hosting a breeze. The kitchen opens to an oversized Family room with TV wall mount, Ceiling fan and French Doors that lead to a private yard & patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining under the Pergola. Each room is bright yet private with custom Plantation shutters. Also downstairs, a separate Formal Dining room and Family room with gas fireplace, along with 1 bedroom and ¾ Bath. As you walk upstairs your eyes are drawn to the unique, intricate design of the bronzed stair railing. All upstairs bedrooms are en suites with Ceiling fans, TV wall mounts, Walk-in closets and 100% updated bathrooms with Quartz counters and bidets. The Master Ste feels like a Resort Spa with the 12-Jet Jacuzzi tub and Balcony overlooking the Fruit trees in the backyard and HUGE walkin closet. Add'l upgrades:Dolby surround sound, 220V vehicle chgr and fully wired for alarm system, 2-car detached garage w/ plenty of storage. Walking distance to schools and parks, close to shopping, restaurants and the Beach!