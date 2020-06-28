All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

5326 Norton Street

5326 Norton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Norton Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
hot tub
Located just 1 mile from the Pacific Ocean, this W Torrance home was completely renovated last year into a Mediterranean-Style, 4BD/4BA Luxury Living Space! The hardwood flrs, recessed lighting and high ceilings keep this newly remodeled home filled with a welcoming ambiance. The kitchen would be loved by anyone with its stainless steel appliances, eat-in island and Quartz countertops & designer backsplash. Other features are double ovens and large storage pantry—all things to make hosting a breeze. The kitchen opens to an oversized Family room with TV wall mount, Ceiling fan and French Doors that lead to a private yard & patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining under the Pergola. Each room is bright yet private with custom Plantation shutters. Also downstairs, a separate Formal Dining room and Family room with gas fireplace, along with 1 bedroom and ¾ Bath. As you walk upstairs your eyes are drawn to the unique, intricate design of the bronzed stair railing. All upstairs bedrooms are en suites with Ceiling fans, TV wall mounts, Walk-in closets and 100% updated bathrooms with Quartz counters and bidets. The Master Ste feels like a Resort Spa with the 12-Jet Jacuzzi tub and Balcony overlooking the Fruit trees in the backyard and HUGE walkin closet. Add'l upgrades:Dolby surround sound, 220V vehicle chgr and fully wired for alarm system, 2-car detached garage w/ plenty of storage. Walking distance to schools and parks, close to shopping, restaurants and the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Norton Street have any available units?
5326 Norton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Norton Street have?
Some of 5326 Norton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Norton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Norton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Norton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Norton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5326 Norton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5326 Norton Street offers parking.
Does 5326 Norton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Norton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Norton Street have a pool?
No, 5326 Norton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Norton Street have accessible units?
No, 5326 Norton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Norton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 Norton Street has units with dishwashers.
