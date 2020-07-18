5224 Maricopa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

++DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS++ No Pets Please. This West Torrance 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet tree lined street. Enjoy terrific West Torrance schools. Lush yard space for enjoying a perfect summer day, spend time outside on the patio and rear yard with a focus on entertaining, Watch a ball game on the large wall mounted flat screen TV's, relax while grilling, sitting by the exterior fireplace, soaking in a canopy covered jaccuzzi, and a shady patio cover providing shade while hosting friends and family. The interior is incredibly well done with a fun and exciting kitchen promising to make memories. Stainless steel appliances abound with a chef style oven and range, granite island, granite counters, granite back splash, large sink basin with dual faucets, electrical outlets abound, under cabinet wine holders, bar counters, fine cabinetry with modern handles, open floor plan, and lots of light, plus a clear view from the kitchen to the dining room. AMAZING bathroom, seamless shower, large walk in closet with a glass door entrance, double basin vanity sink, located right off of the master bedroom. Must See!

**Includes Regrigerator, Stove, Stove Top, Oven, Dishwasher, Washing Machine and Dryer, Micro Wave, (2) wall mounted TV's, Fire Table, BBQ, and Jaccuzzi. NO A/C.