Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

5224 Maricopa Street

5224 Maricopa Street · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5224 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***Please see property notes below for details***
++DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS++ No Pets Please. This West Torrance 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet tree lined street. Enjoy terrific West Torrance schools. Lush yard space for enjoying a perfect summer day, spend time outside on the patio and rear yard with a focus on entertaining, Watch a ball game on the large wall mounted flat screen TV's, relax while grilling, sitting by the exterior fireplace, soaking in a canopy covered jaccuzzi, and a shady patio cover providing shade while hosting friends and family. The interior is incredibly well done with a fun and exciting kitchen promising to make memories. Stainless steel appliances abound with a chef style oven and range, granite island, granite counters, granite back splash, large sink basin with dual faucets, electrical outlets abound, under cabinet wine holders, bar counters, fine cabinetry with modern handles, open floor plan, and lots of light, plus a clear view from the kitchen to the dining room. AMAZING bathroom, seamless shower, large walk in closet with a glass door entrance, double basin vanity sink, located right off of the master bedroom. Must See!
**Includes Regrigerator, Stove, Stove Top, Oven, Dishwasher, Washing Machine and Dryer, Micro Wave, (2) wall mounted TV's, Fire Table, BBQ, and Jaccuzzi. NO A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Maricopa Street have any available units?
5224 Maricopa Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 5224 Maricopa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5224 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 5224 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Maricopa Street have a pool?
No, 5224 Maricopa Street does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 5224 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
