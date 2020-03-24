517 Via La Selva

Amenities

Welcome to one of the Hollywood Riviera’s most coveted streets, Via La Selva. Breathtaking Panoramic Queen’s Necklace, City Lights, Mountain & Downtown L.A. views are yours in this 3,124 sq. ft. home. You will see the views for miles from the master bedroom, dining room, family room, living room, 3 of the 4 bedrooms & the flat, grassy backyard & patio. This home exudes immaculate attention to detail & boasts a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, pot filler, oven, microwave, warming drawer, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, granite countertops & Cherry stained cabinets. On the upper/main level you will find 3 bedrooms, including the master, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, amazing lounge room with views & laundry room, all with hardwood floors. The downstairs is adorned with Brazilian Cherry floors in the sizable family room, big enough for the pool table and the comfy TV area. There is also a lovely remodeled bathroom & the 4th bedroom. The views lead you out to the back yard for entertaining or relaxing. Great location, close to the Riviera Village and the beach. This is the ultimate Riviera lifestyle rental.