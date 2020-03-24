All apartments in Torrance
517 Via La Selva
517 Via La Selva

517 Via La Selva · No Longer Available
Location

517 Via La Selva, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool table
Welcome to one of the Hollywood Riviera’s most coveted streets, Via La Selva. Breathtaking Panoramic Queen’s Necklace, City Lights, Mountain & Downtown L.A. views are yours in this 3,124 sq. ft. home. You will see the views for miles from the master bedroom, dining room, family room, living room, 3 of the 4 bedrooms & the flat, grassy backyard & patio. This home exudes immaculate attention to detail & boasts a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, pot filler, oven, microwave, warming drawer, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, granite countertops & Cherry stained cabinets. On the upper/main level you will find 3 bedrooms, including the master, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, amazing lounge room with views & laundry room, all with hardwood floors. The downstairs is adorned with Brazilian Cherry floors in the sizable family room, big enough for the pool table and the comfy TV area. There is also a lovely remodeled bathroom & the 4th bedroom. The views lead you out to the back yard for entertaining or relaxing. Great location, close to the Riviera Village and the beach. This is the ultimate Riviera lifestyle rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Via La Selva have any available units?
517 Via La Selva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Via La Selva have?
Some of 517 Via La Selva's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Via La Selva currently offering any rent specials?
517 Via La Selva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Via La Selva pet-friendly?
No, 517 Via La Selva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 517 Via La Selva offer parking?
No, 517 Via La Selva does not offer parking.
Does 517 Via La Selva have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Via La Selva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Via La Selva have a pool?
No, 517 Via La Selva does not have a pool.
Does 517 Via La Selva have accessible units?
No, 517 Via La Selva does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Via La Selva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Via La Selva has units with dishwashers.

