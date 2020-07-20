5110 Via El Sereno

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely 'move-in' ready! 3 Bedrooms plus Den/Family room! The bricked courtyard is a perfect entrance to this lovely Riviera home! Stunning newer kitchen with Caesar stone counters and breakfast bar, new Shaker style 'soft close' cabinets, tiled back splash, 5 burner gas cook top and stainless Whirlpool appliances including a newer refrigerator! Family style kitchen and dining area with fireplace! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups! Gleaming refinished hardwood floors throughout! Crown moldings, 4 inch baseboards, recessed lights, some dual pane windows, newer interior and exterior paint! Living room with stacked stone gas fireplace and custom Shaker style wood mantel. Doors and moldings throughout this home have been replaced with Shaker style. New 2016 forced air heating system with Bryant 'Preferred Service' furnace and all new ducting (all asbestos was removed). 2 tiled baths grace this home! Living room double pane Anderson doors open to the large 'Azek' covered patio and Mt Mariah flagstone patio plus lushly landscaped yard, planters and viewing hillside! Double attached garage with storage and work bench! Convenient to Rocket Ship Park and acclaimed Torrance schools and Riviera Elementary!