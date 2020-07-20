All apartments in Torrance
5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas

5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Unobstructed views from the back of this lovely recently updated Hollywood Riviera home. Wide open space embraces the back yard ready for BBQ's and sparkling city light enjoyment. Traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with Panoramic city light and ocean views from living room, master, & back yard. Added on was a den with a view and good storage. Kitchen and master bedroom bath have just been remodeled--all new appliance and fixtures. In Home features beautiful hardwood floors, designer Restoration Hardware paint colors throughout. Walking distance to Riviera Elementary and Los Arboles Park. Short distance to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Call Lynn Lord for questions or viewing 310-493-7016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have any available units?
5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas offer parking?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have a pool?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have accessible units?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have units with air conditioning.
