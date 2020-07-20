5101 Paseo De Las Tortugas

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Unobstructed views from the back of this lovely recently updated Hollywood Riviera home. Wide open space embraces the back yard ready for BBQ's and sparkling city light enjoyment. Traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with Panoramic city light and ocean views from living room, master, & back yard. Added on was a den with a view and good storage. Kitchen and master bedroom bath have just been remodeled--all new appliance and fixtures. In Home features beautiful hardwood floors, designer Restoration Hardware paint colors throughout. Walking distance to Riviera Elementary and Los Arboles Park. Short distance to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Call Lynn Lord for questions or viewing 310-493-7016.