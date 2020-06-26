All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

504 Paseo de la Playa

504 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Location

504 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Ocean and coastline views can be enjoyed from all major rooms of this amazing home. If you want to live by the beach, this is your chance! This property was never intended to be a rental. It is situated high up on a corner lot and has a gated entry into a beautifully landscaped, private front yard. It has been extensively remodeled with top quality material throughout. There are hardwood floors and custom window treatments throughout. The floorplan is very open with lots of windows, skylights and the natural light gives it an indoor/outdoor feel. The living room, master bedroom and family room have been wired with surround sound. The living room has built in large speakers for the tenant's use. Three bedrooms, an office, and 2 1/2 baths are located on the entry level. The kitchen is a cook's dream with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry room with utility sink and storage cabinets. Upstairs you will find a spacious family room with expansive views. Also upstairs is the private master suite with sliding doors leading out to its own balcony. There is a large walk-in closet and a spacious master bath with jacuzzi tub, and separate stall shower. The property is situated high up on a corner lot which allows for coastline view from all major rooms. It is beautifully landscaped, and has a gated entry into a lovely, private courtyard. The backyard has a sparkling pool and spa, as well as a built-in barbeque.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Paseo de la Playa have any available units?
504 Paseo de la Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Paseo de la Playa have?
Some of 504 Paseo de la Playa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Paseo de la Playa currently offering any rent specials?
504 Paseo de la Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Paseo de la Playa pet-friendly?
No, 504 Paseo de la Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 504 Paseo de la Playa offer parking?
Yes, 504 Paseo de la Playa offers parking.
Does 504 Paseo de la Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Paseo de la Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Paseo de la Playa have a pool?
Yes, 504 Paseo de la Playa has a pool.
Does 504 Paseo de la Playa have accessible units?
No, 504 Paseo de la Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Paseo de la Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Paseo de la Playa has units with dishwashers.
