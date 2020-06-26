504 Paseo de la Playa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Ocean and coastline views can be enjoyed from all major rooms of this amazing home. If you want to live by the beach, this is your chance! This property was never intended to be a rental. It is situated high up on a corner lot and has a gated entry into a beautifully landscaped, private front yard. It has been extensively remodeled with top quality material throughout. There are hardwood floors and custom window treatments throughout. The floorplan is very open with lots of windows, skylights and the natural light gives it an indoor/outdoor feel. The living room, master bedroom and family room have been wired with surround sound. The living room has built in large speakers for the tenant's use. Three bedrooms, an office, and 2 1/2 baths are located on the entry level. The kitchen is a cook's dream with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry room with utility sink and storage cabinets. Upstairs you will find a spacious family room with expansive views. Also upstairs is the private master suite with sliding doors leading out to its own balcony. There is a large walk-in closet and a spacious master bath with jacuzzi tub, and separate stall shower. The property is situated high up on a corner lot which allows for coastline view from all major rooms. It is beautifully landscaped, and has a gated entry into a lovely, private courtyard. The backyard has a sparkling pool and spa, as well as a built-in barbeque.