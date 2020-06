Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely updated 3-bed/2-bath home on a quiet street in a wonderful neighborhood! Newer windows, sliding doors, recessed lights, and ceiling fans. Home receives lots of natural light. Bright and very spacious family room. Two-car garage with extra parking space on the long, wide driveway. Close to beaches, shopping and award-winning West Torrance schools (Anza Elementary, Jefferson Middle & West High). Ready for you to move in & enjoy!

Contact us to schedule a showing.