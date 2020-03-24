All apartments in Torrance
5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas

5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in a great, family friendly area, this charming home has a warm and inviting feel. This home is a short walking distance to Rocketship Park and the highly desirable Riviera Elementary School. Recently remodeled, the kitchen has been redone with Gris Caramel granite counter-tops, new appliances, a double oven, custom wood cabinets, imported Italian tile back splash and gorgeous travertine marble floors. Family room opens up to a big, private backyard with combination of hardscape and landscape to entertain family and friends. Exterior and front door have been recently painted.

The master bath has marble floors and counter-tops with custom wood cabinets and fixtures. This home features a spacious master bedroom that was created by previously combining two bedrooms. Other amenities: refinished white oak hardwood floors, California closet built-ins in the master suite, copper plumbing and crown moldings, as well as recessed lights. New heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have any available units?
5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have?
Some of 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas offer parking?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have a pool?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have accessible units?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have units with dishwashers.

