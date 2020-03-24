5014 Paseo De Las Tortugas

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in a great, family friendly area, this charming home has a warm and inviting feel. This home is a short walking distance to Rocketship Park and the highly desirable Riviera Elementary School. Recently remodeled, the kitchen has been redone with Gris Caramel granite counter-tops, new appliances, a double oven, custom wood cabinets, imported Italian tile back splash and gorgeous travertine marble floors. Family room opens up to a big, private backyard with combination of hardscape and landscape to entertain family and friends. Exterior and front door have been recently painted.



The master bath has marble floors and counter-tops with custom wood cabinets and fixtures. This home features a spacious master bedroom that was created by previously combining two bedrooms. Other amenities: refinished white oak hardwood floors, California closet built-ins in the master suite, copper plumbing and crown moldings, as well as recessed lights. New heater.