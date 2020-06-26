4922 Halison Street

Amenities

3 bedroom West Torrance Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,120 square foot home boasts a lush landscaped yard on a corner lot. The inside features new paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout plus new blinds and light fixtures. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright with lots of cabinets, tile floors, a 3 section oversize sink and a new 5-burner gas range. The living/dining area is nice sized and has several windows.

Both bathrooms have colorful tile that adds a decorator touch.The private rear yard has a covered patio, stone table with fire pit, and a grassy area that provides a perfect spot for entertaining. Laundry hookups are located in the 2-car garage. Situated in the desirable West Torrance Area with award winning Bert Lynn Middle School and West High close by, you'll love this home.

No pets, no smoking. Call for viewing appointment: Marine View Management: 310-373-3599.



(RLNE4995917)