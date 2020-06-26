All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4922 Halison Street

4922 Halison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Halison Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3 bedroom West Torrance Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,120 square foot home boasts a lush landscaped yard on a corner lot. The inside features new paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout plus new blinds and light fixtures. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright with lots of cabinets, tile floors, a 3 section oversize sink and a new 5-burner gas range. The living/dining area is nice sized and has several windows.
Both bathrooms have colorful tile that adds a decorator touch.The private rear yard has a covered patio, stone table with fire pit, and a grassy area that provides a perfect spot for entertaining. Laundry hookups are located in the 2-car garage. Situated in the desirable West Torrance Area with award winning Bert Lynn Middle School and West High close by, you'll love this home.
No pets, no smoking. Call for viewing appointment: Marine View Management: 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Halison Street have any available units?
4922 Halison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Halison Street have?
Some of 4922 Halison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Halison Street currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Halison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Halison Street pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Halison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4922 Halison Street offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Halison Street offers parking.
Does 4922 Halison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Halison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Halison Street have a pool?
No, 4922 Halison Street does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Halison Street have accessible units?
No, 4922 Halison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Halison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Halison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
