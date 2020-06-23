4920 Pacific Coast Hwy

Amenities

Hollywood Riviera 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - https://youtu.be/AU_OP3A4z2Y

Great Opportunity in a much sought after Neighborhood with Distinguish Schools. This home features an open floor plan. 1800 SqFt. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath plus Bonus Room. Double pane windows, with recess lighting, crown molding, travertine flooring, plank tile flooring, and skylights. Bedrooms with ceiling fans, plantation shutters, and laminate flooring. Kitchen features marble counter tops, glass subway tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plus a free-standing island. Kitchen opens to Dining room, the living room and large family room with bar and wood burning fireplace. Game room with recycled wood custom wall with tv wall mounts, and French doors leading to patio/backyard. 2 car garage plus additional room for your RV or boat.



No Cats Allowed



