4917 Bindewald Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Updated "Christmas Lights" South Torrance Home! - Custom home with wonderful city views sitting on the Bluffs! 3 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Great home for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, top of the line appliances and fixtures. Kitchen opens to enclosed rear yard with tiled patio, fire-pit and views of city lights, Sea Air golf course and "Christmas Light" section of South Torrance. All bathrooms are updated as well. Custom paint throughout. Owner pays for gardener. One year lease. No Pets. No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599434)