Torrance, CA
4917 Bindewald Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

4917 Bindewald Rd

4917 Bindewald Road · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4917 Bindewald Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated "Christmas Lights" South Torrance Home! - Custom home with wonderful city views sitting on the Bluffs! 3 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Great home for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, top of the line appliances and fixtures. Kitchen opens to enclosed rear yard with tiled patio, fire-pit and views of city lights, Sea Air golf course and "Christmas Light" section of South Torrance. All bathrooms are updated as well. Custom paint throughout. Owner pays for gardener. One year lease. No Pets. No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Bindewald Rd have any available units?
4917 Bindewald Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Bindewald Rd have?
Some of 4917 Bindewald Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Bindewald Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Bindewald Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Bindewald Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4917 Bindewald Rd offer parking?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Bindewald Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Bindewald Rd have a pool?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Bindewald Rd have accessible units?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Bindewald Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Bindewald Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

