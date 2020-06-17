4910 Via El Sereno

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Great neighborhood and superb property! Located near Rocket Ship Park this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with approximately 3085 SF has never been a rental until now! Beautifully maintained and remodeled the home boasts a'great room' with high vaulted ceilings and loads of skylights for lots of light!

Gourmet kitchen features 2 islands with a utility sink, granite counters, loads of custom wood cabinets with self closing drawers, 5 burner Thermador gas cook top. double ovens, pantry with pull out drawers, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator and all stainless appliances including a Kitchen-Aid double door refrigerator with a water feature! Family room features a built-in desk and cabinets and opens with sliding doors to the rear patio, a pergola, gas fire pit and beautiful gardens Separate dining room and formal living room with a gas fireplace. Millegard windows throughout and built-in speakers. 4 bedrooms on the main living level with the master bedroom suite upstairs with a sitting room and dazzling panoramic City lights and peek-a-boo ocean view! Master bath features a separate stall shower and bath tub with double sinks. Crown moldings and recessed lights throughout. Attached double garage with work bench and washer and dryer (included). Truly this a great home to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle. By the way, your favorite pet is welcome if you have one!