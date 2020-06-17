All apartments in Torrance
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4910 Via El Sereno, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3085 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Great neighborhood and superb property! Located near Rocket Ship Park this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with approximately 3085 SF has never been a rental until now! Beautifully maintained and remodeled the home boasts a'great room' with high vaulted ceilings and loads of skylights for lots of light!
Gourmet kitchen features 2 islands with a utility sink, granite counters, loads of custom wood cabinets with self closing drawers, 5 burner Thermador gas cook top. double ovens, pantry with pull out drawers, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator and all stainless appliances including a Kitchen-Aid double door refrigerator with a water feature! Family room features a built-in desk and cabinets and opens with sliding doors to the rear patio, a pergola, gas fire pit and beautiful gardens Separate dining room and formal living room with a gas fireplace. Millegard windows throughout and built-in speakers. 4 bedrooms on the main living level with the master bedroom suite upstairs with a sitting room and dazzling panoramic City lights and peek-a-boo ocean view! Master bath features a separate stall shower and bath tub with double sinks. Crown moldings and recessed lights throughout. Attached double garage with work bench and washer and dryer (included). Truly this a great home to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle. By the way, your favorite pet is welcome if you have one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Via El Sereno have any available units?
4910 Via El Sereno has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 Via El Sereno have?
Some of 4910 Via El Sereno's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Via El Sereno currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Via El Sereno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Via El Sereno pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Via El Sereno is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Via El Sereno offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Via El Sereno does offer parking.
Does 4910 Via El Sereno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4910 Via El Sereno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Via El Sereno have a pool?
No, 4910 Via El Sereno does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Via El Sereno have accessible units?
No, 4910 Via El Sereno does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Via El Sereno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 Via El Sereno has units with dishwashers.
