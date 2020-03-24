4909 Calle De Arboles

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Spacious Home for Rent - Gorgeous remodeled, single story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Very light and bright with tons of natural light. Plenty of windows to bring the outdoors inside and skylights to reduce the use of energy for lighting. Plenty of recessed LED lighting throughout. Great kitchen with quartz countertops beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and water purification system. Large master suite with hidden walk-in closet inside of the walk in closet in addition to another large closet. 3 additional bedrooms 2 separate living spaces great for entertaining. Good sized backyard off of the living room with deck and side yard too. This house is in a great neighborhood, great location, and quick walk to Riviera Elementary School, Rocketship Park, a short drive to shopping, restaurants and the beach.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5249773)