4909 Calle De Arboles
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4909 Calle De Arboles

4909 Calle De Arboles · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Calle De Arboles, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Spacious Home for Rent - Gorgeous remodeled, single story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Very light and bright with tons of natural light. Plenty of windows to bring the outdoors inside and skylights to reduce the use of energy for lighting. Plenty of recessed LED lighting throughout. Great kitchen with quartz countertops beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and water purification system. Large master suite with hidden walk-in closet inside of the walk in closet in addition to another large closet. 3 additional bedrooms 2 separate living spaces great for entertaining. Good sized backyard off of the living room with deck and side yard too. This house is in a great neighborhood, great location, and quick walk to Riviera Elementary School, Rocketship Park, a short drive to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5249773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Calle De Arboles have any available units?
4909 Calle De Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Calle De Arboles have?
Some of 4909 Calle De Arboles's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Calle De Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Calle De Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Calle De Arboles pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4909 Calle De Arboles offer parking?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Calle De Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Calle De Arboles have a pool?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Calle De Arboles have accessible units?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Calle De Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Calle De Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.

