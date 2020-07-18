Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

4902 Pacific Coast Hwy Available 02/01/20 Hollywood Riviera 3 Bedroom 1 Bath + Bonus Room - https://youtu.be/AU_OP3A4z2Y

Great Opportunity in a much sought after Neighborhood with Distinguish Schools. This home features an open floor plan. 1800 SqFt. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath plus Bonus Room. New Forced Air Conditioning. Double pane windows, with recess lighting, crown molding, travertine flooring, plank tile flooring, and skylights. Bedrooms with ceiling fans, plantation shutters, and laminate flooring. Kitchen features marble countertops, glass subway tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plus a free-standing island. The kitchen opens to the Dining room, the living room and large family room with bar and wood-burning fireplace. Game room with a recycled wood custom wall with tv wall mount, and French doors leading to patio/backyard. 2 car garage plus additional room for your RV or boat.



No Cats Allowed



