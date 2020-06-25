4810 Narrot Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this move in ready, warm, inviting, West Torrance home, just around the corner from La Romeria park; a wonderful place to walk the dogs or stroll with the kids. Features include a remodeled kitchen with wine refrigerator, granite counters, newer stove, and a Farm House sink. Central heat AND Air Conditioning, custom closets, crown molding, newer water heater, inside laundry, detached two car garage with storage loft and new automatic garage door opener. Second bathroom added in 2017 with permits creating a true master bedroom. Hardwood floors, double pane windows, copper plumbing, composition roof, and long driveway allows for RV parking. Enjoy your front porch swing while relaxing in the cool breezes of the South Bay or sit in your private back yard and enjoy the citrus tree and lush vegetation. Award winning schools nearby and just a short distance to the ocean. This one is not to be missed!