Last updated June 24 2019 at 4:53 PM

4810 Narrot Street

Location

4810 Narrot Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this move in ready, warm, inviting, West Torrance home, just around the corner from La Romeria park; a wonderful place to walk the dogs or stroll with the kids. Features include a remodeled kitchen with wine refrigerator, granite counters, newer stove, and a Farm House sink. Central heat AND Air Conditioning, custom closets, crown molding, newer water heater, inside laundry, detached two car garage with storage loft and new automatic garage door opener. Second bathroom added in 2017 with permits creating a true master bedroom. Hardwood floors, double pane windows, copper plumbing, composition roof, and long driveway allows for RV parking. Enjoy your front porch swing while relaxing in the cool breezes of the South Bay or sit in your private back yard and enjoy the citrus tree and lush vegetation. Award winning schools nearby and just a short distance to the ocean. This one is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Narrot Street have any available units?
4810 Narrot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Narrot Street have?
Some of 4810 Narrot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Narrot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Narrot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Narrot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Narrot Street is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Narrot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Narrot Street offers parking.
Does 4810 Narrot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Narrot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Narrot Street have a pool?
No, 4810 Narrot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Narrot Street have accessible units?
No, 4810 Narrot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Narrot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Narrot Street has units with dishwashers.
