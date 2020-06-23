4705 Laurette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Prime Southwood location. Highly sought after West High School District. The newly remodeled kitchen with recess lights is next to a bright dining area, hardwood floor throughout the house, Stainless steel stove, Stainless steel Miele dishwasher, New washer and dryer. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Large living room with high ceiling and good size rear family room opens to a private rear backyard for BBQ to entertain. 2 car garage has attached additional workshop about 160 sq ft. Close to schools, Torrance Beach, Del Amo shopping center and many restaurants.