4705 Laurette Street
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

4705 Laurette Street

4705 Laurette Street · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Laurette Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Prime Southwood location. Highly sought after West High School District. The newly remodeled kitchen with recess lights is next to a bright dining area, hardwood floor throughout the house, Stainless steel stove, Stainless steel Miele dishwasher, New washer and dryer. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Large living room with high ceiling and good size rear family room opens to a private rear backyard for BBQ to entertain. 2 car garage has attached additional workshop about 160 sq ft. Close to schools, Torrance Beach, Del Amo shopping center and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Laurette Street have any available units?
4705 Laurette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Laurette Street have?
Some of 4705 Laurette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Laurette Street currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Laurette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Laurette Street pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Laurette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4705 Laurette Street offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Laurette Street does offer parking.
Does 4705 Laurette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Laurette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Laurette Street have a pool?
No, 4705 Laurette Street does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Laurette Street have accessible units?
No, 4705 Laurette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Laurette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Laurette Street has units with dishwashers.
