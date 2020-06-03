All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
4617 Jacques Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4617 Jacques Street

4617 Jacques Street · No Longer Available
Location

4617 Jacques Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sports a new central furnace, single story layout, step down family room, vaulted ceilings and sliding door access to the back yard. Updated kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. New interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors throughout, and new family room and master bedroom windows adorn the home. Two car detached garage, long driveway perfect for parking your RV or boat. Quiet street, wonderful neighbors and those cool ocean breezes. Award winning West High, Jefferson Middle School, and Anza Elementary are nearby as is the newly updated Del Amo Mall. Good eats, medical centers, grocery stores, and all the amenities of South Bay coastal comfort are a stone's throw away.New Waste water piping installed 2018. Warm energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Water conserving irrigation with rain sensor. Landscaper provided. Wall furnace in photos removed.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

