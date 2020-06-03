4617 Jacques Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sports a new central furnace, single story layout, step down family room, vaulted ceilings and sliding door access to the back yard. Updated kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. New interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors throughout, and new family room and master bedroom windows adorn the home. Two car detached garage, long driveway perfect for parking your RV or boat. Quiet street, wonderful neighbors and those cool ocean breezes. Award winning West High, Jefferson Middle School, and Anza Elementary are nearby as is the newly updated Del Amo Mall. Good eats, medical centers, grocery stores, and all the amenities of South Bay coastal comfort are a stone's throw away.New Waste water piping installed 2018. Warm energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Water conserving irrigation with rain sensor. Landscaper provided. Wall furnace in photos removed.

