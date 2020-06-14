4511 Sharynne Ln

Amenities

Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom. Fireplace in the Living Room, Stainless Steel Stove, Stainless Steel Sink. Double Pane Windows. Park like Back Yard with Some Concrete Patio. 2 Car Attached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Close to Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle School and South High School. Close to Shopping and Dining. Minutes from the Beach. NO PETS.

Tenants must obtain Renter's Insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2012074)