Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

4511 Sharynne Ln

4511 Sharynne Lane · (310) 300-1659
Location

4511 Sharynne Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4511 Sharynne Ln · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom. Fireplace in the Living Room, Stainless Steel Stove, Stainless Steel Sink. Double Pane Windows. Park like Back Yard with Some Concrete Patio. 2 Car Attached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Close to Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle School and South High School. Close to Shopping and Dining. Minutes from the Beach. NO PETS.
Email for an appointment before is gone!
Tenants must obtain Renter's Insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2012074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Sharynne Ln have any available units?
4511 Sharynne Ln has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Sharynne Ln have?
Some of 4511 Sharynne Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Sharynne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Sharynne Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Sharynne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Sharynne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4511 Sharynne Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Sharynne Ln does offer parking.
Does 4511 Sharynne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Sharynne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Sharynne Ln have a pool?
No, 4511 Sharynne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Sharynne Ln have accessible units?
No, 4511 Sharynne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Sharynne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Sharynne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
