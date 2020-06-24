All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

4467 Emerald Street

4467 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4467 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
est Torrance Gated Community - Emerald Woods! Bright end unit with many upgrades! Hardwood Laminate flooring on the main level, with amazing wood shutters throughout! Living room with gas fireplace. The dining area has high open ceiling with skylight and sliding shuttered door which opens to the private patio. Fantastic for barbecue and laying out in the sun! Lovely kitchen adjacent to dining area. Large upstairs with a Master Suite which has vaulted ceiling, stained glass window and a lovely fireplace, and master bathroom. The master bedroom has two closets where one is a walk-in. Extra sitting and/or reading area. Two additional large bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Custom shelving throughout most closets. Laundry room is upstairs between master and other two bedrooms. Two car attached garage with built-in workshop and safe entry to unit. Emerald Woods has a well maintained swimming pool and spa. Ideal location townhouse situated within close proximity of pool but far enough where can't hear pool activities noise. Award winning West Torrance school district with walking distance to Victor Elementary, Bert Lynn Middle, and West High. Convenient location to Victor Park, Del Amo Shopping mall, restaurants, markets, freeways. Big plus beaches are less than 10 mins away by car. Additional guest parking near unit. Trash included. Basic cable cancelled by HOA as of 1/1/2019. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4467 Emerald Street have any available units?
4467 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4467 Emerald Street have?
Some of 4467 Emerald Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4467 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
4467 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4467 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
No, 4467 Emerald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4467 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 4467 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 4467 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4467 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4467 Emerald Street have a pool?
Yes, 4467 Emerald Street has a pool.
Does 4467 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 4467 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4467 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4467 Emerald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
