Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

4432 Emerald Street

4432 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded Emerald Glen Town Home in a gated Community walk to West Torrance Schools. This lovely Town Home is conveniently close to the Swimming Pool for family fun and it is situated at the front of the community. Front Patio for BBQ's, Open and spacious Living Room with Custom Wood Style Floors, Fireplace, Dining Area, Remodeled Kitchen, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Upgraded Appliances, Direct Access to Attached Two Car Garage, All three Bedrooms are upstairs, Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom, Hall Area Full Bath; Vinyl Flooring in Upstairs Baths; Living Area is approximately 1,650 Square Feet. Excellent Location; Walk to Victor Elementary, Victor Park and West Torrance Library. Jefferson Middle School and West High School are a short distance. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Beaches, Employment centers. Make this a Must See! Web Site: http://www.chrisrussellre.com; Listing Agent, Chris Russell 310-480-3105, Email: chrisrussellre.com; Text: 310-480-3105; https://www.zillow.com/profile/ChrisRussell/ ; https://facebook.com/chrisrissellre/ ; MLS No. PV19223691; Public Open House: Saturday 11/9/2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM; Vacant; Move-In Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Emerald Street have any available units?
4432 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Emerald Street have?
Some of 4432 Emerald Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Emerald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4432 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 4432 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Emerald Street have a pool?
Yes, 4432 Emerald Street has a pool.
Does 4432 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 4432 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
