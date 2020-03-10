4432 Emerald Street

Amenities

Upgraded Emerald Glen Town Home in a gated Community walk to West Torrance Schools. This lovely Town Home is conveniently close to the Swimming Pool for family fun and it is situated at the front of the community. Front Patio for BBQ's, Open and spacious Living Room with Custom Wood Style Floors, Fireplace, Dining Area, Remodeled Kitchen, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Upgraded Appliances, Direct Access to Attached Two Car Garage, All three Bedrooms are upstairs, Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom, Hall Area Full Bath; Vinyl Flooring in Upstairs Baths; Living Area is approximately 1,650 Square Feet. Excellent Location; Walk to Victor Elementary, Victor Park and West Torrance Library. Jefferson Middle School and West High School are a short distance. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Beaches, Employment centers. Make this a Must See! Web Site: http://www.chrisrussellre.com; Listing Agent, Chris Russell 310-480-3105, Email: chrisrussellre.com; Text: 310-480-3105; https://www.zillow.com/profile/ChrisRussell/ ; https://facebook.com/chrisrissellre/ ; MLS No. PV19223691; Public Open House: Saturday 11/9/2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM; Vacant; Move-In Ready