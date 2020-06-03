4423 Emerald Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access

This lovely two-level townhome is in the very nice & quiet gated community of Emerald Woods in West Torrance. The home is situated in front of the community close to the swimming pool/spa and guest parking. An open green lawn leads to a private front patio, great for BBQ and/or setting up a garden. Inside is an open and spacious living room with wood floor, a fireplace, dining area and the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite is oversized with high cathedral ceiling, a cozy fireplace, large mirrored closets and a master bathroom with a double sink vanity, walk-in shower & bathtub. The other 2 bedrooms are of good size and share a hallway full bath. Individual laundry room upstairs and direct access from the 2-car garage. Do not miss the chance to live in this wonderful home in award-winning Torrance school district. Close proximity to West High, Jefferson Middle School, Victor Elementary, Victor Park and West Torrance Library. Short distance to parks, entertainment, restaurants and everything this great neighborhood has to offer! Rents include trash, basic cable and internet.