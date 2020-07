4332 W. 230th Street (8%)

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, ENJOY HOLIDAY DINNERS W/ FAMILY & FRIENDS IN YOUR NEW HOME, PRIVATE BACKYARD & SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM INCLUDED. - Very Desirable South Wood Riviera Award Winning Seaside Elementary, South High School. Just A Few Short Distance To Torrance & Redondo Pristine Beaches, Short Walk To Candy Cane Lane, Pier, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Torrance Memorial Hospital & Aerospace- Refinished Hard Wood Floors- New Bathroom + Kitchen Floors- New Blinds- New Stainless Steel Appliances- Built-In Microwave- Oven- Eat-In Kitchen- Separate Dining Room- Fireplace- Laundry Room- Private Backyard- Small Dog Under 40lbs Maybe Ok With Add'l Deposit- Non-Smoking Home- Tenant Pays All Utilities Including Trash, Water, Gas & Electric- Tenant Provides Gardener

Open House: Tuesday & Wednesday 4pm-4:30pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5332415)