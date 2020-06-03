4208 Redondo Beach Blvd A

4208 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504 Northwest Torrance
4208 Redondo Beach Blvd - Property Id: 149313
2 bedroom 1 bath front apartment in triplex with private fenced yard and single garage. This apartment is newly painted with new vinyl wood plank flooring. Laundry hookups in kitchen -room for stack washer and dryer only. Available now. Door open with applications on counter. Call Melissa at 310-527-2687 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149313p Property Id 149313
(RLNE5189205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
