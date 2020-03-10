All apartments in Torrance
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

410 Paseo De La Playa

410 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Location

410 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This beautiful sun-drenched contemporary Hollywood Riviera home in S Redondo Beach epitomizes blissful luxury, where a
brilliant swath of white sand beach awaits you and ocean views are simply stunning from your master bedroom and living room
lanai. Every room is spacious and bright w/ skylights, glass atriums, terraces & lanai balconies. Multiple fireplaces will envelope
you in warmth & lush landscaping provides privacy. Upon entering this ocean retreat, you are greeted by a huge open living space
where a large great room & wet bar are just a few steps up from a formal living room. The flow continues into the heart of the
home--the spacious gourmet kitchen featuring a large center island, Viking cook top & quality appliances will delight the culinary
genius. The adjacent formal dining area within a solarium, opens out onto your tree lined back terrace, where the perfect
entertainment space, linear fire pit seating & grilling area awaits you. 4 sumptuous BRs and BA s will accommodate your family’s
needs. Master suite features lounge area, gas fireplace, Jacuzzi jet tub, separate spa rain shower, his-and-her vanities, travertine
tile, walk-in closet, and a lanai balcony with an ocean view.There is an additional bedroom on the same level down the hall from
the master suite. The lower level includes a large guest suite with an atrium study and a second bedroom, both with private
entrances. A wine closet, laundry room and two car garage completes the lower floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
410 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 410 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
410 Paseo De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 410 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 410 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 410 Paseo De La Playa offers parking.
Does 410 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 410 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 410 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 410 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.
