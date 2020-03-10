410 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

This beautiful sun-drenched contemporary Hollywood Riviera home in S Redondo Beach epitomizes blissful luxury, where a

brilliant swath of white sand beach awaits you and ocean views are simply stunning from your master bedroom and living room

lanai. Every room is spacious and bright w/ skylights, glass atriums, terraces & lanai balconies. Multiple fireplaces will envelope

you in warmth & lush landscaping provides privacy. Upon entering this ocean retreat, you are greeted by a huge open living space

where a large great room & wet bar are just a few steps up from a formal living room. The flow continues into the heart of the

home--the spacious gourmet kitchen featuring a large center island, Viking cook top & quality appliances will delight the culinary

genius. The adjacent formal dining area within a solarium, opens out onto your tree lined back terrace, where the perfect

entertainment space, linear fire pit seating & grilling area awaits you. 4 sumptuous BRs and BA s will accommodate your family’s

needs. Master suite features lounge area, gas fireplace, Jacuzzi jet tub, separate spa rain shower, his-and-her vanities, travertine

tile, walk-in closet, and a lanai balcony with an ocean view.There is an additional bedroom on the same level down the hall from

the master suite. The lower level includes a large guest suite with an atrium study and a second bedroom, both with private

entrances. A wine closet, laundry room and two car garage completes the lower floor plan.