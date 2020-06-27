All apartments in Torrance
407 Via San Sebastian
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

407 Via San Sebastian

407 via San Sebastian · No Longer Available
Location

407 via San Sebastian, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean and Coastline Views - Single Family Home - Property Id: 142898

Motivated to find the ideal tenant this month to make this their home by 9/1.
Hollywood Riviera Location! Ocean white water views from the Queen's Necklace Coastline and the city lights! Spacious ocean view backyard. Watch the sunset from the relaxing back patio or at the built in bar and bbq. Large cemented side yard for little ones to ride tricycles and bicycles. Two-car garage with automatic door opener. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and newly refinished hardwood floors. Newer large vinyl dual paned windows enable you to enjoy the stunning views. Updated kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances, a trash compactor, refrigerator, newer kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and tile floor. Laundry inside the house (washer and dryer provided). Enjoy walking to Riviera Village, beach, hiking PV trail and evening twinkling city lights. Pets require additional $850 deposit. Gardner included. Copy and paste link for a video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/0xrIoG7k6Iw
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142898p
Property Id 142898

(RLNE5062400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

