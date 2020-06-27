407 Via San Sebastian

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ocean and Coastline Views - Single Family Home - Property Id: 142898



Motivated to find the ideal tenant this month to make this their home by 9/1.

Hollywood Riviera Location! Ocean white water views from the Queen's Necklace Coastline and the city lights! Spacious ocean view backyard. Watch the sunset from the relaxing back patio or at the built in bar and bbq. Large cemented side yard for little ones to ride tricycles and bicycles. Two-car garage with automatic door opener. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and newly refinished hardwood floors. Newer large vinyl dual paned windows enable you to enjoy the stunning views. Updated kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances, a trash compactor, refrigerator, newer kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and tile floor. Laundry inside the house (washer and dryer provided). Enjoy walking to Riviera Village, beach, hiking PV trail and evening twinkling city lights. Pets require additional $850 deposit. Gardner included. Copy and paste link for a video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/0xrIoG7k6Iw

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142898p

Property Id 142898



(RLNE5062400)