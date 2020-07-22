402 Calle Miramar 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come home to this beautifully upgraded home with new carpets and new vinyl plank hard surface floors. The Kitchen is completely remodeled with a new electric cook top with five burners and a new Kitchen Aide wall oven and Microwave, new cabinets and quartz counters and new blinds. New paint and wide moldings everywhere and many new blinds light fixtures and bathroom fans and fixtures also. This place is pristine and easy to keep clean. There is an extra large storage area behind the garage and direct entry to the home from the garage. The laundry is on the bedroom level. The ocean views are spectacular from the living room and the master bedroom. Both rooms have large decks. The master has a nice walk in closet and high beamed ceilings and windows. The complex has 2 pools and spas. The rest of the recreation is at beach two short blocks away or the Riviera Village a short stroll away. Great Torrance schools and services in this neighborhood and don't forget the parks--Rocket ship and El Retiro are favorites with the kids and parents too.