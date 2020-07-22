All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 402 Calle Miramar 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
402 Calle Miramar 1/2
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:37 AM

402 Calle Miramar 1/2

402 Calle Miramar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

402 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come home to this beautifully upgraded home with new carpets and new vinyl plank hard surface floors. The Kitchen is completely remodeled with a new electric cook top with five burners and a new Kitchen Aide wall oven and Microwave, new cabinets and quartz counters and new blinds. New paint and wide moldings everywhere and many new blinds light fixtures and bathroom fans and fixtures also. This place is pristine and easy to keep clean. There is an extra large storage area behind the garage and direct entry to the home from the garage. The laundry is on the bedroom level. The ocean views are spectacular from the living room and the master bedroom. Both rooms have large decks. The master has a nice walk in closet and high beamed ceilings and windows. The complex has 2 pools and spas. The rest of the recreation is at beach two short blocks away or the Riviera Village a short stroll away. Great Torrance schools and services in this neighborhood and don't forget the parks--Rocket ship and El Retiro are favorites with the kids and parents too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have any available units?
402 Calle Miramar 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have?
Some of 402 Calle Miramar 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
402 Calle Miramar 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 offers parking.
Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 has a pool.
Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Calle Miramar 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles