3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard

3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy this updated 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Torrance! Located directly across the street from Alondra Golf Course and Water Park, this second floor unit has a wonderful open view of greenery and is just steps away from El Camino College. Walk into this sunlight filled apartment with it's own private balcony. The kitchen boasts newer bright cabinets, sleek Quartz counters, and a stainless steel stove. Bedrooms have large closets, and the hallway has built-in storage options as well. The bathroom has been modernized with a built-in vanity and full size tub with glass enclosure. 1 garage space included and laundry onsite. Convenient to Alondra Golf Course and Water Park, El Camino College, The Roadium, 405/110/91 FWY, South Bay Galleria, Target, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have any available units?
3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
