3712 Redondo Beach Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy this updated 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Torrance! Located directly across the street from Alondra Golf Course and Water Park, this second floor unit has a wonderful open view of greenery and is just steps away from El Camino College. Walk into this sunlight filled apartment with it's own private balcony. The kitchen boasts newer bright cabinets, sleek Quartz counters, and a stainless steel stove. Bedrooms have large closets, and the hallway has built-in storage options as well. The bathroom has been modernized with a built-in vanity and full size tub with glass enclosure. 1 garage space included and laundry onsite. Convenient to Alondra Golf Course and Water Park, El Camino College, The Roadium, 405/110/91 FWY, South Bay Galleria, Target, and more! Schedule a showing today!