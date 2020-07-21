3602 Blair Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

An amazing house in Walteria area in South Torrance near De Portola Park and Walteria Elementary School. This house has it all!; Spacious living space, Huge and private back yard, A large corner lot sitting on a quiet Cul De Sac street, A large side yard for a RV parking or great for a sport court. Prestigious South High School. Gorgeously remodeled and impeccably maintained. Spacious living space offers 4 spacious bed room and 3 full bathroom, including one bed room and one full bathroom in downstairs, high ceilings, open kitchen next to family room and dining room. More features includes; All remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and gorgeous cabinets, recess lightings, brand new Milgards windows, brand new carpets upstairs, A/C, 3 car garage with work station and coated flooring, separate laundry room and so on. This house has everything you need for a comfortable and quality family lifestyle. Sorry, but pets are not allowed.