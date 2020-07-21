All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

3602 Blair Way

3602 Blair Way · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Blair Way, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
An amazing house in Walteria area in South Torrance near De Portola Park and Walteria Elementary School. This house has it all!; Spacious living space, Huge and private back yard, A large corner lot sitting on a quiet Cul De Sac street, A large side yard for a RV parking or great for a sport court. Prestigious South High School. Gorgeously remodeled and impeccably maintained. Spacious living space offers 4 spacious bed room and 3 full bathroom, including one bed room and one full bathroom in downstairs, high ceilings, open kitchen next to family room and dining room. More features includes; All remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and gorgeous cabinets, recess lightings, brand new Milgards windows, brand new carpets upstairs, A/C, 3 car garage with work station and coated flooring, separate laundry room and so on. This house has everything you need for a comfortable and quality family lifestyle. Sorry, but pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Blair Way have any available units?
3602 Blair Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Blair Way have?
Some of 3602 Blair Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Blair Way currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Blair Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Blair Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Blair Way is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Blair Way offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Blair Way offers parking.
Does 3602 Blair Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Blair Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Blair Way have a pool?
No, 3602 Blair Way does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Blair Way have accessible units?
No, 3602 Blair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Blair Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Blair Way does not have units with dishwashers.
