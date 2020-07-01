All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3512 W 187th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3512 W 187th Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

3512 W 187th Street

3512 187th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Northwest Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3512 187th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a highly desirable area of Torrance! This charming home offers wood like flooring and fresh paint throughout, lots of windows to let in an abundance of natural light, and central AC. The fully-equipped kitchen features all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, bright cabinets and a sleek NEW Quartz countertop. The master bedroom has ample space with large closets, natural light, and private ensuite bathroom! Enjoy the California sunshine in your very own private backyard great for family gatherings. Washer and dryer included! 1 assigned parking space in attached garage. Convenient to top rated Torrance Unified Schools and conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 W 187th Street have any available units?
3512 W 187th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 W 187th Street have?
Some of 3512 W 187th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 W 187th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3512 W 187th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 W 187th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3512 W 187th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3512 W 187th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3512 W 187th Street offers parking.
Does 3512 W 187th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 W 187th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 W 187th Street have a pool?
No, 3512 W 187th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3512 W 187th Street have accessible units?
No, 3512 W 187th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 W 187th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 W 187th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles