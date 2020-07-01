3512 W 187th Street

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a highly desirable area of Torrance! This charming home offers wood like flooring and fresh paint throughout, lots of windows to let in an abundance of natural light, and central AC. The fully-equipped kitchen features all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, bright cabinets and a sleek NEW Quartz countertop. The master bedroom has ample space with large closets, natural light, and private ensuite bathroom! Enjoy the California sunshine in your very own private backyard great for family gatherings. Washer and dryer included! 1 assigned parking space in attached garage. Convenient to top rated Torrance Unified Schools and conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways. Schedule a showing today!