Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stand alone Single home in a two unit complex. Front unit that has been nicely rehabbed to make a family comfortable. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Separate dining room. Some backyard space and indoor laundry. This also has 2 long car garage with the opener. Live in a great area and enjoy s great school district.