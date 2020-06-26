3310 Danaha Street

Amenities

Built in 2010 and 3.5 miles from the sandy beaches of the South Bay sits this Mediterranean masterpiece. Cascading waterfalls, curving water slide, grotto jacuzzi, custom deep and ankle high pool complete this inspiring home. 24” Nano tiles adorns all areas of the first floor which start the contemporary conscience of the open aired layout. The entrance blossoms into a great flowing space that houses living, dining, cooking, and relaxing around soft colors, aqua backsplashes, pleasantly stacked stone, and Cesar stone counters, which are all bathed in natural sunlight. The gourmet kitchen enjoys a huge center island with seating, sink, and ample storage. The area is accented by top of the line stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove and chef sized walk in pantry. The smart layout continues to the laundry room that incorporates direct access to and from the two car garage. As soon as you step outside custom stone materials come together to create an outdoor kitchen and frontier that will perpetually have friends and family coming over. The thundering waterfall creates an incredible ambience that’s complimented by all the amazing amenities. The staircase has wooden floors that continue throughout the second level and all bedrooms. The master retreat overlooks the incredible backyard and enjoys walk in shower, closet, jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, and proper contemporary finishes. Two zoned A/C, surround sound throughout, security system, and Ring secure this lovely home.