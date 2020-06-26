All apartments in Torrance
3310 Danaha Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

3310 Danaha Street

3310 Danaha Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Danaha Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Built in 2010 and 3.5 miles from the sandy beaches of the South Bay sits this Mediterranean masterpiece. Cascading waterfalls, curving water slide, grotto jacuzzi, custom deep and ankle high pool complete this inspiring home. 24” Nano tiles adorns all areas of the first floor which start the contemporary conscience of the open aired layout. The entrance blossoms into a great flowing space that houses living, dining, cooking, and relaxing around soft colors, aqua backsplashes, pleasantly stacked stone, and Cesar stone counters, which are all bathed in natural sunlight. The gourmet kitchen enjoys a huge center island with seating, sink, and ample storage. The area is accented by top of the line stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove and chef sized walk in pantry. The smart layout continues to the laundry room that incorporates direct access to and from the two car garage. As soon as you step outside custom stone materials come together to create an outdoor kitchen and frontier that will perpetually have friends and family coming over. The thundering waterfall creates an incredible ambience that’s complimented by all the amazing amenities. The staircase has wooden floors that continue throughout the second level and all bedrooms. The master retreat overlooks the incredible backyard and enjoys walk in shower, closet, jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, and proper contemporary finishes. Two zoned A/C, surround sound throughout, security system, and Ring secure this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Danaha Street have any available units?
3310 Danaha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Danaha Street have?
Some of 3310 Danaha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Danaha Street currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Danaha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Danaha Street pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Danaha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3310 Danaha Street offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Danaha Street offers parking.
Does 3310 Danaha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Danaha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Danaha Street have a pool?
Yes, 3310 Danaha Street has a pool.
Does 3310 Danaha Street have accessible units?
No, 3310 Danaha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Danaha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Danaha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
