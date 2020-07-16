All apartments in Torrance
328 Paseo de la Playa #D

328 Paseo De La Playa · (310) 376-9824
Location

328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 Paseo de la Playa #D · Avail. now

$4,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, newer cabinetry throughout, direct access to rear balcony on upper level. Spacious living room overlooking the front balcony and coastline. Two master bedrooms on lower level. Larger bedroom has access to the private deck, large bathroom with his & her sinks, granite counters, tiled shower and glass enclosure. The other master bedroom has a jetted bath tub. Great location, directly across from beach, walking distance to Riviera Village and nearby shopping.

2 Car Subterranean Parking Spaces
1 Year lease
No smoking
76 Walkscore (very walkable)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

