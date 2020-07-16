328 Paseo de la Playa #D

Amenities

Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, newer cabinetry throughout, direct access to rear balcony on upper level. Spacious living room overlooking the front balcony and coastline. Two master bedrooms on lower level. Larger bedroom has access to the private deck, large bathroom with his & her sinks, granite counters, tiled shower and glass enclosure. The other master bedroom has a jetted bath tub. Great location, directly across from beach, walking distance to Riviera Village and nearby shopping.



2 Car Subterranean Parking Spaces

1 Year lease

No smoking

76 Walkscore (very walkable)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5872998)