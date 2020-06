Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled 2 story home located in desirable Country Hills community. This lovely home has 3 good size bedrooms, with additional space for office. Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops which opens to a cozy family room. All new bedroom doors and closet doors. Private back yard with a nice patio. And not to forget the citrus trees. Award winning south Torrance schools, and great restaurants and shops in Hillside Village are near by.Walk to De Portola Park.